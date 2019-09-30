Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Position in Skyline Champion (SKY) by $4.85 Million; Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $456,454

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 179,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 131,435 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, down from 311,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 191,789 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, down from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.71. About 1.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $16.62 million activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,479 shares to 224,264 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 29,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advsr invested in 0.31% or 1.15 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,275 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 806,205 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 85,317 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 9,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 191,370 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 216,000 shares for 5.74% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 65,565 shares. Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.54% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Pier Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 283,826 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L has 2.23% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 650,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,412 shares. Amer Gru Inc owns 32,012 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, GMS (NYSE:GMS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Noble (NYSE:NE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.17 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,831 shares to 164,400 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 86,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 233,136 shares or 4.54% of the stock. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc reported 86,081 shares stake. Fil Limited holds 139,131 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd holds 771 shares. 3,345 are held by Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 600 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dillon Inc accumulated 898 shares. Tru Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 126 shares stake. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 375 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 715,487 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,672 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 12,149 shares stake. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com reported 1.43% stake. Planning Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).