Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Hologic (HOLX) as Share Value Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 157,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 419,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, down from 577,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 266,687 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 1.30M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 610 shares to 1,087 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.77 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 72,940 shares to 371,815 shares, valued at $32.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 89.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.