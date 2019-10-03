Osterweis Capital Management Raised Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Holding by $2.77 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Stralem & Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 81,410 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, down from 98,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 2.94M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 375.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 29,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 37,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 7,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.28. About 206,556 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 9,802 shares to 275,012 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,110 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 148,900 shares. Boston Advisors invested 0.12% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Zevenbergen Invests Limited reported 672,805 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 56,123 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma invested in 0.01% or 319,926 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Ny reported 0.03% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.11% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Vanguard holds 0.01% or 2.90 million shares. Moreover, Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Los Angeles Capital & Equity holds 9,880 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.07% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 408,752 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.85% or 177,125 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 183,333 shares. Illinois-based First LP has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 12,984 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co accumulated 18.29 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 14,453 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Central Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.15% or 24,140 shares in its portfolio. 79,818 were reported by Co Of Vermont. Benedict Finance Advsrs holds 0.8% or 24,962 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 4,194 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,473 are held by Rowland & Counsel Adv. Middleton And Ma reported 5,130 shares. Alps has 0.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 502,272 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sabal Trust Communications has 2,769 shares. Mechanics National Bank Tru Department accumulated 25,722 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.38 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.