Osterweis Capital Management Raised Its Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Position by $2.77 Million; Stock Price Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Position in Western Union Co. (WU) by $12.90 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 375.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 29,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 37,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 7,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 50,885 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 678,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.23M, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 2.01M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4,347 shares to 117,703 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,512 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 31,116 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 5,057 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.78% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 134,060 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com owns 2,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 14,777 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 17,920 shares. 93,238 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. 6,267 are held by Sun Life Financial. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability invested in 44,778 shares. 10,990 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Principal Gp reported 0% stake. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 9,467 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited accumulated 56,123 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.