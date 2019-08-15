Osterweis Capital Management Raised Holding in Medifast (MED) as Stock Declined; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holder Woodstock Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $100.55. About 59,253 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 140,039 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 341,973 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). U S Glob Investors Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 4,573 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 4,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 38,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hoplite Cap Mngmt Lp has 262,260 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 1.69M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc owns 46,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability owns 189,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Com has 136,531 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 339 shares. Alps Advisors owns 2,971 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 5,630 shares to 208,760 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 20,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,214 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Provides Corporate Update for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ubiquiti (UBNT) Up 31.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks for 2019 – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ubiquiti Posts Another Earnings Beat; Shares Collapse On Tariff Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd holds 13,487 shares. Parametrica Limited holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 2,520 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 1,509 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ftb Advsr invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 195,532 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 400 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prns Ltd has 0.14% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 23,197 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 38,800 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Brandywine Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Northern Corp has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). D E Shaw & Company Inc holds 466,641 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Guggenheim Capital holds 0.01% or 5,346 shares in its portfolio.