Osterweis Capital Management Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $2.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Cvs (CVS) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Upped Stake by $687,622

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $66.99. About 699,903 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 12,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,860 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 47,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 458,532 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management has 164,636 shares. Factory Mutual Communications invested in 0.64% or 996,388 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 149,192 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Truepoint Incorporated accumulated 43,945 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 30,151 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Washington accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Callahan Advisors holds 29,223 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kwmg Lc has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Company stated it has 33,575 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And owns 305,587 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking invested in 366,599 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Stock Isnâ€™t in as Much Trouble as You Might Think – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case CVS Health Shares Get Sicker – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co has 2,897 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1,889 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 0.38% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Assetmark invested in 3,776 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Argent Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 2.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Us National Bank De owns 343,106 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 19,296 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.79 million shares. Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 25,388 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 22,660 shares. Korea Investment Corporation holds 263,322 shares. Hartline Investment has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Manhattan accumulated 2,810 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 48,930 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $40.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 50,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,845 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. $48,650 worth of stock was sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. The insider Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.