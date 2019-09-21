Osterweis Capital Management Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Lifted as Stock Declined; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut by $194.39 Million Its Stake

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 15,305 shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 224,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22 million, up from 212,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.95 million shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 45,225 shares to 25,325 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 167,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,193 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 108 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.98 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC also bought $32,075 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Friday, August 30.

