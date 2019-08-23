Osterweis Capital Management Position In Bio Techne (TECH) Was Has Upped; Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Share Value Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 44,935 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, up from 37,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.43. About 159,337 shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,603 shares to 25,770 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 65,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 918,732 shares. 16,728 are held by Argent Capital Management Limited. Patten Grp has 25,796 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 6.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Natl Bank owns 60,833 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bokf Na has invested 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 107,006 shares. 12.86 million are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Bp Public Limited has 278,000 shares. London Co Of Virginia has invested 1.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La owns 2.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,783 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 115,414 shares. Stillwater Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,774 shares. 3,175 are owned by Sta Wealth Management Ltd.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 20,722 shares to 245,214 shares, valued at $31.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 82,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,305 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.