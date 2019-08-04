Osterweis Capital Management Position in 3M Co (MMM) Trimmed by $963,585 as Share Value Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $4.41 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 27,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.92M, up from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.87M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 95,080 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76M, down from 99,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock or 3,123 shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. The insider Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 72,940 shares to 371,815 shares, valued at $32.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M (MMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House reported 550 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 23,942 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,678 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 3,810 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. National Pension holds 0.46% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 580,189 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested 0.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 203,923 shares. Argi Investment Serv Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 420,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 1.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 22,546 were reported by Fincl Advantage Inc. 5,435 were reported by Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 98,971 shares. Schafer Cullen accumulated 1.42% or 465,989 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tranformation Initiatives Help Lift Automatic Data Processing Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. 6,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 64,660 shares to 73,330 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 30,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,119 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cypress Grp Inc holds 0.38% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 11,485 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd accumulated 88 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 49,620 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cadence Bancshares Na owns 4,223 shares. Blair William Il invested 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cumberland Partners Limited reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 2,275 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dsc Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,794 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 0.61% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,979 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 6,424 shares. Mairs And Power Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).