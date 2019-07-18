Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Stake in Teleflex (TFX) by $2.18 Million; First Interstate Bank Increases Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 8,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 26,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 5.88M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 7,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,142 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89 million, down from 76,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $338.78. About 73,249 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $119.54M for 32.70 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 125,015 shares to 252,915 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 211,703 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 1,880 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 4,066 shares. 1.35 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Com. Moreover, Captrust Fin has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,135 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 8,727 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 153,400 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 32,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9,074 were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 501 shares. Hl Serv Llc stated it has 746 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares to 115,063 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,237 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.