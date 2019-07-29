Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Position in Quinstreet (QNST) by $590,330; Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Rose While Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 45,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 548,561 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 593,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 413,909 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 11,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 947,645 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,890 shares to 168,970 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs reported 18,269 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Friess Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 329,120 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 21,488 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 432,026 shares. Globeflex LP owns 44,407 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 38,053 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 1.82 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,786 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Assocs stated it has 0.13% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Portolan Capital Management Lc accumulated 1.05M shares.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $8.53M for 23.99 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 750.00% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 5,680 shares to 12,139 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 9,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc.