Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) by $455,416 as Stock Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $585,800 as Market Value Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 236,545 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66M, down from 240,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.7. About 714,744 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz And Com Llc invested in 0.42% or 5,990 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services invested in 0.01% or 450 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 343,394 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 1.32% or 150,556 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 0.03% or 201,248 shares. Proshare Lc has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Captrust accumulated 330 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jump Trading Ltd Company has 3,862 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Korea accumulated 429,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Essex Inv Management Company Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bluestein R H holds 21,220 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.24 million shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares to 212,785 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 72,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd holds 10.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.07M shares. Patten Grp Incorporated invested in 33,135 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt reported 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aristotle Management Ltd owns 3.05M shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Cincinnati reported 60,000 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 81,539 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs Inc. 28,112 were reported by Headinvest Limited Company. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.39% or 1.75 million shares. Mader Shannon Wealth Inc has 1.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sanders Capital Limited Liability accumulated 4.27 million shares or 2.1% of the stock. Swift Run Management Limited Company holds 2,315 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roundview Limited Co reported 43,872 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 2.6% stake.

