Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Holding in Hologic (HOLX) by $7.56 Million; Arga Investment Management LP Holding in Coca (KOF) Boosted by $4.17 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 63,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 537,571 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48 million, up from 474,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 15,911 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 157,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 419,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, down from 577,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 616,526 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |

More important recent Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) CEO John Santa Maria on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) ROE Of 9.5%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 37,748 shares to 4,625 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,664 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medical Products’ Earnings Roster for Jul 31: MCK, HOLX & More – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic’s Cynosure Division Expands Body Contouring Portfolio with TempSure® Firm for Tissue Heating and Cellulite Treatments and SculpSure® Petite Mask for Submental Fat Reduction – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,465 shares to 102,530 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc.