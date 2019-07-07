Osterweis Capital Management Lowered By $681,260 Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; Urovant Sciences LTD. (UROV) Shorts Up By 27.97%

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 14,810 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 1.13M shares with $52.83 million value, down from 1.15M last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $48.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.16M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV) had an increase of 27.97% in short interest. UROV’s SI was 30,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.97% from 23,600 shares previously. With 37,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s short sellers to cover UROV’s short positions. The SI to Urovant Sciences LTD.’s float is 0.4%. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 10,357 shares traded. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Urovant Sciences had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $239.61 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.