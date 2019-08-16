Osterweis Capital Management Lowered American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding; Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) Shorts Down By 1.82%

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,379 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 236,545 shares with $24.66M value, down from 240,924 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New now has $22.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 587,944 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,386 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 15,761 shares. 1.48M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 188,217 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pettee Inc owns 5,812 shares. Cls Investments Llc has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 200 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.2% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). L & S Advsr has 0.34% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 68,806 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 9,667 shares. Fil holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 464,704 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 7,593 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,595 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 1,611 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water has $12800 highest and $103 lowest target. $115’s average target is -7.15% below currents $123.86 stock price. American Water had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $114 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12800 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Wells Fargo.

