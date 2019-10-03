Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $3.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.83 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 27,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 231,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32 million, up from 204,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129.52. About 1.09M shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 2,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1719.6. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business:; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability owns 74,305 shares. Arcadia Mi stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 2,662 are held by Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 0.01% or 2,203 shares. Forte Lc Adv has 10,179 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 30,592 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us owns 9.30M shares. 1,110 were reported by Pinebridge Invests L P. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 243 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 0.1% or 9,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 27 shares. Suntrust Banks has 207,424 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.09% or 35,300 shares in its portfolio.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 27,761 shares to 259,880 shares, valued at $37.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 20,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,140 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

