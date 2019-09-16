Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stake by $5.18 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Lowered Its Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 34,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 103,881 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51 million, up from 69,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 174,682 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 71,198 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, down from 73,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $219.63. About 16.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,400 shares to 52,103 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 2.74% or 135,803 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 54,239 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated owns 216,553 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited holds 2.03% or 378,250 shares. 401,582 are held by Dupont Cap. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 42.07M shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Stillwater Inv Limited Liability has 44,149 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mondrian Limited has 1.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cannell Peter B And Company Inc invested in 281,372 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Regent Inv Management Llc has invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corporation has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 30,392 were reported by Whitnell &. Mckinley Limited Company Delaware holds 1.2% or 94,908 shares. Hendershot Inc has invested 3.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macquarie Group Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.40 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,954 shares to 450,936 shares, valued at $20.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 65,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,770 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.