Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Its Medifast (MED) Position by $579,755; Valuation Declined; As Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Price Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Trimmed Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 48,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 197,976 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.76. About 206,149 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Medifast, Inc. (MED) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 58,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 5,661 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 34,485 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 636,226 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 16,625 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 315,012 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 341,973 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 50,975 shares. Coatue has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,799 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 9,618 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 1,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Funko Inc by 83,745 shares to 300,155 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 20,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,214 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Caxton Associates Lp has invested 0.06% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 239,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 26,775 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Fmr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2.54 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,308 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.92 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Lc reported 427,332 shares. Whittier holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Plc owns 5,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.1% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 56,195 shares. 10,719 are held by Voya Inv Management Limited. Old Savings Bank In invested in 4,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Chewy Prove It Can Run With the Big Dogs? – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – The Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares to 88,307 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).