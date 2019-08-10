Osterweis Capital Management Increases Position in Medifast (MED); Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 87,427 shares traded or 10.28% up from the average. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.53. About 230,274 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,904 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) or 28,672 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 0% stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 940 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 11,511 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 43,410 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 34,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,517 shares. State Street has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.1% or 68,535 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 104,099 shares to 990,347 shares, valued at $69.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 34,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61M shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Street accumulated 341,973 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 43,499 shares. Schroder Invest Gp invested in 7,565 shares. Seizert Capital Ltd Liability owns 4,937 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 66,703 shares. 850,400 are held by Renaissance Llc. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 110,420 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 144,395 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 10,597 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 9,053 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 14,810 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $52.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,305 shares, and cut its stake in Funko Inc.