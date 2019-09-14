Osterweis Capital Management Increases Holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL); As Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Market Valuation Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $24.44 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 34,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 103,881 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51 million, up from 69,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $173.92. About 224,293 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 68.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 614,034 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 1.97 million shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $64.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.78M for 12.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 65,535 shares to 94,770 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 12,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,290 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,251 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 226 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 145,687 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 13,081 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Andra Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 344,042 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Korea Invest Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 86,617 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 35,000 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Td Asset reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 87,630 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 20,840 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 700 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.04% stake.