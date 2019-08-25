Osterweis Capital Management Increased Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position by $677,350; Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Rose While Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.51 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62 million shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 1.18 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synopsys: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synopsys (SNPS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30,430 shares to 76,710 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 45,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,561 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 26,000 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.17% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 37,607 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings Inc reported 124,818 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Westport Asset Mgmt invested 4.14% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 24,586 shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl reported 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 26,117 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 3,080 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 96,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 106,525 shares.