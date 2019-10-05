Osterweis Capital Management Holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Lifted by $5.18 Million; As Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shares Rose, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Upped Stake by $569,592

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 34,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 103,881 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51M, up from 69,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.76. About 295,782 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,746 were reported by Bokf Na. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 4,203 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 14,988 shares. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated reported 5,133 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 18,380 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sei Com reported 30,689 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 17,366 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,705 shares. Mutual Of America Lc invested in 0.16% or 78,092 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 2,467 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,264 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.03% or 1,569 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Checchi Cap Advisers holds 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 9,220 shares. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership owns 451 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation stated it has 17,717 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 0.13% or 6,143 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co owns 45,427 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 1.33 million were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability. 857,356 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Illinois-based Cna Fin Corp has invested 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 97,300 are held by Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 3,392 shares to 153,263 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 44,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,155 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Tips Etf (SCHP).