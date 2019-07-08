Osterweis Capital Management Holding in Medifast (MED) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Stanley-Laman Group LTD Decreased Its Holding by $384,636

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 175,049 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 23,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,892 are owned by Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd. Hilltop Holding reported 1,344 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 896 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts has 338,348 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 125,000 shares. Epoch Partners holds 20,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has 321,886 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sit Investment Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 32,010 shares. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,822 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 0.12% or 22,617 shares. Aldebaran Fincl owns 0.39% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,075 shares. Caxton Associate LP accumulated 1,120 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was sold by Lewnes Ann. Another trade for 21,258 shares valued at $4.95 million was made by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

