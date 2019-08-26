Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Medifast (MED); Stelliam Investment Management LP Holding in Nokia (NOK) Has Trimmed by $4.00 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102.25. About 152,081 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 8.78 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/03/2018 Nokia pushes optical network capacity to theoretical limits with Photonic Service Engine 3 chipset; massive scale and radical simplicity for video, cloud and 5G growth; 27/03/2018 – India Unit News: Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software improves customer experience; 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia to Deploy GSM-R, Backhaul Network in Poland; 09/04/2018 – NOKIA : Nokia, ranked #1 in China Mobile central bid, will provide transport network to support data center interconnect and future 5G services; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 24/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM SAYS WILL ESTABLISH WITH NOKIA JOINT VENTURE FOR CREATING PORTFOLIO OF RUSSIAN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 6.13M shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,305 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Medifast, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MED) 59% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Medifast (MED) Is a Great Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Llc has 9,863 shares. Elk Creek Llc has 72,862 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,165 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Burns J W & Com New York has 0.11% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 465 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc has 691 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 1,783 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 975 shares stake. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% or 1.49M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 22,306 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,182 shares. 262,260 are held by Hoplite Management Lp.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nokia (NOK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nokia Corporation (NOK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Hot Stocks That Killed It This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why NOK Stock Could Skyrocket – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 10, 2019.