Osterweis Capital Management Has Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Audiocodes LTD Has 0.91 Sentiment

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 32 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 35 reduced and sold their equity positions in Audiocodes LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 7.96 million shares, down from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 18 New Position: 14.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 44.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,001 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 5,083 shares with $860,000 value, down from 9,084 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $119.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.92. About 2.25 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 8.41% above currents $168.92 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 11,535 shares to 120,445 valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) stake by 29,755 shares and now owns 37,685 shares. Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.38 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Golub Gru Ltd has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,588 shares. Bp Plc reported 73,000 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,825 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc holds 0.86% or 240,721 shares. 1.52 million were accumulated by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Next Financial Grp owns 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,338 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc accumulated 0.04% or 595 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.26 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 21,207 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 0.77% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,230 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & Co reported 4,670 shares. Finance Counselors reported 1.15% stake. Plancorp owns 11,477 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 228,932 shares or 1.3% of the stock.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 360,674 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 116,684 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has 0.97% invested in the company for 456,222 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.91% in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 175,391 shares.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock increased 3.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 471,485 shares traded or 179.88% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services