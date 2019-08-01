Osterweis Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Synopsys (SNPS) as Market Valuation Rose; Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $37.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 628,964 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 883.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 247,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 275,354 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.93 million, up from 28,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.59% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 3.49 million shares traded or 116.96% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,600 shares to 56,159 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,736 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,213 shares to 69,142 shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,814 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings.

