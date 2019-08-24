Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Insulet (PODD) Holding by $2.89 Million; Share Value Rose; Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Share Price Rose While Granite Investment Partners Has Raised by $2.37 Million Its Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 22,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 158,456 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 135,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 74,337 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Sees Continuing Margin Pressure; 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Fran; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 04/05/2018 – Successful Kaiser Permanente Opioid Management Leverages Physician Leadership, Customized EMR and Prevention; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official Health Partner”

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 30,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 76,710 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 107,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 414,150 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares to 212,785 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank accumulated 2,349 shares or 0% of the stock. 86,179 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Bamco invested in 0% or 3,012 shares. Sei Invs Company accumulated 41,948 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company reported 72,526 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 2,321 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Company reported 1.96 million shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Capital Int has 173,000 shares. Northern Corp reported 297,035 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 13,779 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 507,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 69,501 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 7,284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings owns 4,644 shares. 12,737 are owned by Suntrust Banks.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 24,394 shares to 26,465 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,214 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

