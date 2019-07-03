Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Hologic (HOLX) Holding; BID LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AFRI (BPPPF) Shorts Increased By 34200%

BID CORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AFRI (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) had an increase of 34200% in short interest. BPPPF’s SI was 34,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 34200% from 100 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 43 days are for BID CORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH AFRI (OTCMKTS:BPPPF)’s short sellers to cover BPPPF’s short positions. It closed at $19.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 27.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 157,585 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)’s stock declined 0.02%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 419,670 shares with $20.31M value, down from 577,255 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $12.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 1.41 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Middle East, and various southern African countries. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. It operates through Bidfood Australasia, Bidfood United Kingdom, Bidfood Europe, and Bidfood Emerging Markets divisions. It has a 25.19 P/E ratio. The firm distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 7,465 shares to 102,530 valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) stake by 42.63M shares and now owns 89.42M shares. Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was raised too.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $163.57M for 19.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic had 5 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Needham. Needham maintained Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) rating on Friday, June 21. Needham has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 4 to “Market Perform”.