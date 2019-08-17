Osterweis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Medifast (MED) by $579,755; Havens Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in U S G (USG)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 327,921 shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire will oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made $5.9 Billion Offer for USG; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 187,013 shares. 18,311 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. 3,678 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 8,760 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 20,700 shares. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 100 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0% or 4,910 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.05% or 186,845 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). First Manhattan reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Millennium Management Lc owns 144,395 shares. 2,725 are held by Dupont Capital Management Corp. Jefferies owns 10,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Tcbmag.com and their article: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific Launch Med-Tech Accelerator – Twin Cities Business Magazine” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 50,985 shares to 75,845 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 45,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,561 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.3% or 899,218 shares. Legal & General Pcl accumulated 0% or 69,079 shares. 7,528 are owned by Hightower Lc. Natixis stated it has 1.60M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 121,118 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 134,047 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Limited Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,716 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Us State Bank De has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 589,500 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 16,221 shares. 16,066 are owned by Voya Mngmt Ltd Co. Regions Finance invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).