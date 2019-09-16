Osterweis Capital Management Has Increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding; Ultralife (ULBI) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.51, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 18 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 17 sold and reduced their equity positions in Ultralife Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.09 million shares, up from 5.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ultralife Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 50.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc acquired 34,786 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 103,881 shares with $15.51 million value, up from 69,095 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $174.24. About 315,568 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors

Thb Asset Management holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation for 641,122 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 192,640 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.21% invested in the company for 192,640 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 23,228 shares.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $131.30 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. It has a 5.64 P/E ratio. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

The stock increased 2.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 37,785 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) has declined 12.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 41,988 shares to 1.09 million valued at $52.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rapid7 Inc stake by 88,275 shares and now owns 115,955 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp reported 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% or 10,168 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 8,010 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 45,872 shares. Next Fincl Group holds 1,583 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Garrison Bradford & Associates Incorporated owns 18,390 shares. Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,081 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.04% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Co Il holds 19,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 66 shares stake. Sirios Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.75% or 181,814 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 10,533 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 35,556 shares.