Osterweis Capital Management Has Increased Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $677,350; Shares Rose; Kynikos Associates LP Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.32 Million as Stock Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62 million shares traded or 43.55% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30,430 shares to 76,710 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 48,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

