Osterweis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Holding by $2.77 Million as Share Value Rose; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Value Declined, Sei Investments Company Upped Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 375.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 29,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 37,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 7,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.07. About 226,051 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 6,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 62,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48M, up from 56,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $159.02. About 195,121 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: H1 18 Organic Revenue Growth Below Management’s Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 0.09% or 2.02 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4,722 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bridges Inv Management holds 1,681 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 755,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Gam Holdg Ag invested in 17,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 15,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,156 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 3,951 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 5,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 464,623 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 2,785 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest holds 837 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,390 shares to 77,743 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 15,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,077 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,907 shares to 173,630 shares, valued at $35.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 20,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,385 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.01% or 59,594 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 28,786 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 1.59 million shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Advisory reported 34,981 shares. 1,799 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bluecrest Cap Management invested in 2,174 shares. Barclays Public has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 64,050 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability Co has 2.07% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 672,805 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 95 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Kennedy Cap stated it has 21,422 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 592 shares.