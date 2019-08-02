Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position by $344,340; Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Stake by $9.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 284,814 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, down from 290,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 69,027 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 81,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 103,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 4.57 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares to 212,785 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel holds 430,650 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 48,217 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,140 are owned by Modera Wealth Mgmt. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 14,381 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 43,420 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 6.27% or 14.61M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40,172 shares. 235,879 are held by Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 27,250 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, South Street Lc has 0.24% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,980 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt holds 654 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 13.61M shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 88,160 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Lc accumulated 19,090 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 40,628 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38.41M shares. Community Grp Inc Limited Com owns 126,433 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.84% stake. Grandfield & Dodd Llc invested in 402,910 shares or 4.95% of the stock. Ashford Cap Management Incorporated reported 15,171 shares. Markel stated it has 412,300 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 57,036 shares. Srs Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.97M shares. 94,563 were accumulated by Johnson Gp. Scott And Selber Incorporated has invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15,581 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $26.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.