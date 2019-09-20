Osterweis Capital Management Cut Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.33’s average target is 81.68% above currents $4.585 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. See Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $9.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 41,988 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 1.09M shares with $52.10M value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $53.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 312,345 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 6.13% above currents $54.18 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.71 P/E ratio.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity. $10,039 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares were bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J.