Osterweis Capital Management Cut By $590,330 Its Quinstreet (QNST) Holding; SJW Has 1.4 Sentiment

SJW Corp (SJW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 74 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 53 decreased and sold equity positions in SJW Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 17.81 million shares, up from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding SJW Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Quinstreet Inc (QNST) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 45,410 shares as Quinstreet Inc (QNST)’s stock rose 14.96%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 548,561 shares with $7.35M value, down from 593,971 last quarter. Quinstreet Inc now has $575.25M valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 156,301 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award

Covington Capital Management holds 7.12% of its portfolio in SJW Group for 1.86 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 52,512 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 933,792 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 89,304 shares.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 9,362 shares traded. SJW Group (SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY’ REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP, CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SEE DEAL ACCRETIVE TO EPS; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION OF; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER URGES SJW HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CTWS DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Combination Expected to Be Accretive to Each Company’s Standalone EPS in First Fiscal Year Post-Closing; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SAYS SJW GROUP MERGER IS IN BEST INTEREST

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 38.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.16M for 18.29 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.