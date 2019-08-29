Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (OSN) Reaches $3.77 After 3.00% Up Move; Bell State Bank & Trust Upped Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake

The stock of Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 245,536 shares traded. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) has declined 4.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical OSN News: 08/05/2018 Ossen Innovation Announces Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with America-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation; 08/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation Announces Termination of Shr Exchange Agreement With Amer-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation; 16/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation: 2017 Revenue $132.4M; 08/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation: Foundation and Its Hldrs Failed to Satisfy Closing Conditions in Exchange Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation Announces Full Year 2017 Financial ResultsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $24.32M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OSN worth $729,540 more.

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 35.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired 42,113 shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 159,511 shares with $2.70M value, up from 117,398 last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $32.53B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 436,457 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct)

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $24.32 million. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It has a 2.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products.

