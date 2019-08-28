Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (OSN) Reaches $3.52 After 5.00% Down Move; ALMONTY INDUSTRIES ORDINARY SHARES (ALMTF) Sellers Increased By 1.92% Their Shorts

The stock of Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 822,173 shares traded or 227.14% up from the average. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) has declined 4.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical OSN News: 08/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation Announces Termination of Shr Exchange Agreement With Amer-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation; 08/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation: Foundation and Its Hldrs Failed to Satisfy Closing Conditions in Exchange Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 Ossen Innovation Announces Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with America-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation; 16/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation: 2017 Revenue $132.4MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $23.22M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $3.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OSN worth $1.16 million less.

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) had an increase of 1.92% in short interest. ALMTF’s SI was 10,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.92% from 10,400 shares previously. With 3,600 avg volume, 3 days are for ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s short sellers to cover ALMTF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5733. About 1,614 shares traded. Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $23.22 million. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It has a 2.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products.

Almonty Industries Inc., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and milling of tungsten ores and related minerals. The company has market cap of $106.85 million. It also explores for molybdenum and tin ore deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interests in the Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Wolfram Camp tungsten and molybdenum mine located in Queensland, Australia; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, South Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.