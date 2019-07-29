OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF) EPS Estimated At $0.13; Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund Has 1.57 Sentiment

Analysts expect OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. OSAGF’s profit would be $12.89M giving it 70.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, OSRAM Licht AG’s analysts see -138.24% EPS growth. It closed at $36.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.81, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 22 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold equity positions in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.17 million shares, down from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems divisions. It has a 22.31 P/E ratio. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund for 349,794 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 43,600 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arlington Capital Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 16,570 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,166 shares.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 3,448 shares traded. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) has declined 3.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.22% the S&P500.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $549.51 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.