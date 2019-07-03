Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 6 0.78 N/A -4.56 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Zosano Pharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 149.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 38%. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.