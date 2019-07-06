Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 6 0.76 N/A -4.56 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and VIVUS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 18.8% respectively. 4.9% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.