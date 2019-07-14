Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

This is a contrast between Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.73 N/A -4.56 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 23.44 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s potential upside is 488.86% and its consensus target price is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -67.35% weaker performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has 28.75% stronger performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.