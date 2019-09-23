Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.79 N/A -4.57 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 27.92 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Trevena Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Trevena Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 258.97% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders owned 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.