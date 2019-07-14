Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.73 N/A -4.56 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Savara Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and its Quick Ratio is 15.6. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 49.5% respectively. About 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Savara Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.