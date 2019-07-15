Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.73 N/A -4.56 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.27 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 5.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -67.35% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.