Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.73 N/A -4.56 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 15.20 N/A 0.21 151.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 10.7 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 24.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 95.7%. 4.9% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 7 of the 7 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.