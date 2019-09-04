Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.62 N/A -4.57 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.30 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 49.6%. Insiders owned 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.