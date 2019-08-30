Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

This is a contrast between Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.64 N/A -4.57 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 329.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.