Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.73 N/A -4.56 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 153.28 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, which is potential 139.23% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -67.35% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.