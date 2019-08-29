Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.60 N/A -4.57 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

Demonstrates Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 3.7% respectively. 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.