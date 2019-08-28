Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.62 N/A -4.57 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.67 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.